Three die of fatal injuries after rogue wave sweeps them into ocean

At least three people lost their lives due to fatal injuries near Pacific Coast Highway after being swept off rocks by a rogue wave in Southern California, said the Ventura County Fire Department.

The authorities said that a large wave struck three people on Thursday afternoon close to Deer Creek Road which unfortunately died of severe wounds despite being rescued by the officials of the fire department.

The fire department said in a statement that all three people were fatally injured despite life-saving measures, however, it was unclear why the victims went to the rocks or how long they were there before being struck by the wave.

Captain Brian McGrath from Ventura County Fire Department said, “When we got on scene we were able to confirm there were three people unaccounted for from a family and when we got on scene we were able to do a rapid search of the water and we were able to rescue all three out of the water. However, they were fatally injured.”

Comments

comments