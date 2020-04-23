Man breaks into celebratory dance after being discharged from quarantine in Waziristan

WANA: A patient who was diagnosed with coronavirus prior was declared fit and healthy earlier in the day at a quarantine facility, the news made him break into a celebratory dance, ARY News report.

The male patient had checked into the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus, his tests came out negative after serving the designated incubation period at the facility.

Assistant Commissioner Wana, Waziristan said that the only way to defeat the dangerous pathogen was by remaining vigilant and taking all necessary precautions against it, social distancing being the top most of all prevention methods.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 10,513 after 742 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 2,337 patients have recovered from the disease in the country, while 15 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 224.

As many as 58 corona patients are in critical condition while 5,637 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, according to the statistics released by the national dashboard.

