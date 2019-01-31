WB delegation meets Aleem Khan, discusses water supply, sanitation projects

LAHORE: A World Bank (WB) delegation, headed by Michal Hani, called on Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interests, water supply, sanitation, solid waste collection and other issues were came under discussion, said sources.

Briefing the WB delegation about new local body system in Punjab, Aleem Khan said that the government was devising 50-year master plan for all the cities.

He said that there was no proper water supply and drainage system in villages and remote areas. Aleem Khan said that underground water in most of the areas became contaminated due to carelessness.

The minister said that they would introduce waste-to-energy projects and added that they were introducing 720 pilot projects for the rural areas.

He further said that the government would reorganize the projects of water filtration plant in the province.

Earlier, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, on December 16, had vowed to initiate large-scale development projects across the province on emergency basis.

Talking to journalists at Punjab secretariat, Aleem Khan had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would soon devise policy to regularize the slums in the province. He had said that provision of potable water to every locality is government’s responsibility and added that their party will fulfill all the promises made with the masses.

