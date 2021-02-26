WB announces $12mn additional grant for homeless in tribal districts

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank on Friday announced $12 million additional grant for homeless people in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to the details, representatives of the WB and the government sighed the grant agreement during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad today.

Addressing the ceremony, the Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar thanked the WB for the additional grant for the homeless people. He maintained that the grant will be spent on homeless people, children’s health and on service delivery.

Earlier on December 9, the World Bank had approved a $300 million grant for two projects in Pakistan, including the Sindh Resilience Project and Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project.

The bank’s Board of Executive Directors had approved the $200 million Sindh Resilience Project Additional Financing and $100 million Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project (SWEEP).

Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan in a statement had said: “Building resilience to natural disasters and health emergencies is an important and urgent agenda in Pakistan, that will help save lives and protect the economy.”

