We are facing a long and fierce battle and prepared for it: Omar Abdullah

HELD SRINAGAR: Former chief minister of Indian held Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah has announced to challenge New Delhi’s decision to revoke special status of the region, ARY News reported on Monday.

“We are facing a long and fierce battle and prepared for it,” Abdullah said.

Calling the decision one-sided, illegal and unconstitutional Omar Abdullah said that the decision taken by New Delhi would have lasting and dangerous impact.

Indian government’s decision is aggression against the people of the occupied valley.

Dehli government used ploys of treachery and betrayal to prepare the path of this decision, former chief minister said.

“Unfortunately our darkest fears proved true,” he said.

The government in New Delhi lied us that they were not intending to take decision (on the matter). It announced the decision after changing the occupied valley into a cantonment, Abdullah said.

Now the democratic voice of hundreds of thousand of people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir is imprisoned under the deployment and presence of the innumerable number of soldiers, Omar Abdullah lamented.

“We are facing a long and fierce battle and we are prepared for it,” Abdullah added.

