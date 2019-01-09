‘We have no desire for NRO’, says Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, said the government was giving a wrong impression that opposition was looking for an ‘NRO’ (National Reconciliation Ordinance), ARY News reported.

Talking to media here, Shehbaz said the government ministers were not just incompetent rather they speak lies as well.

He also referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked him not take “shelter” under NAB.

He claimed that peasants, labourers among others were all unhappy with the government measures. He said the economy’s growth rate had drastically declined after the PML-N government left power.

The PML-N leader said that dollar never surged to its historic high as did during the incumbent government’s tenure. Our country which is an atomic power is now being presented to the world as a begging country, he lamented.

The Punjab’s opposition leader said at least 12,000 people have become unemployed in the automobile industry, but the government was not looking to address this problem.

He regretted that Shehbaz Sharif served the people and now he was serving a jail term. He rebuked that sister of PM Khan, Aleem Khan, had also got the ‘clean chit’ from the NAB.

He insisted that the PML-N had no plan to topple the government.

Comments

comments