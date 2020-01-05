‘We mehram now’: Model Eman Suleman breaks her wedding news
KARACHI: Pakistani model-turn-actress Eman Suleman has tied the knot with Syed Jamil Haider Rizvi in a simple ceremony and made the announcement in for her wedding in a brilliant style, saying “We mehram now. Try and stop us.”.
Eman Suleman made the announcement on her Instagram besides posting a picture while hugging to her husband on Saturday, confirming the speculations for her scheduled wedding with her friend roaming around since November last year.
View this post on Instagram
The model had hinted earlier for her willingness to marry Rizvi, saying that the couple is agreed to make it happen and decided to spend life together till death.
Congratulations to the couple for a happy life forever.
Here are some photos of the bride and groom: