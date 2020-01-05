Web Analytics
‘We mehram now’: Model Eman Suleman breaks her wedding news

KARACHI: Pakistani model-turn-actress Eman Suleman has tied the knot with Syed Jamil Haider Rizvi in a simple ceremony and made the announcement in for her wedding in a brilliant style, saying “We mehram now. Try and stop us.”.

Eman Suleman made the announcement on her Instagram besides posting a picture while hugging to her husband on Saturday, confirming the speculations for her scheduled wedding with her friend roaming around since November last year.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We mehram now. Try and stop us. @zarapeerzada 📸

A post shared by Eman (@eman_suleman) on

 

The model had hinted earlier for her willingness to marry Rizvi, saying that the couple is agreed to make it happen and decided to spend life together till death.

Congratulations to the couple for a happy life forever.

Here are some photos of the bride and groom:

