LHC summons PTA, govt officials for case pertaining to online classes

Lahore High Court on Tuesday hearing a petition regarding mobile signal issues being faced by students across the province has sought a reply from PTA, federal government and other concerned authorities, ARY News reported.

According to details, representatives from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the government have been summoned along with various individuals named in the petition to appear for a hearing on July 29.

Read More: In a first, online classes begin in North Waziristan

Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan took up the case submitted by the judicial activism panel of law practitioners.

The petition maintains that due to weak signal strength from telecom towers installed at various points in the province and scattered all over, mobile data connections are suffering a great deal which is incurring great damage and loss for the students asked to appear in online classes due to coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Petition against online classes discarded by LHC, deemed unfit for hearing

The petition claims that despite being aware of the matter, PTA is yet to taken any substantial action to resolve the issue.

The petitioner has urged the court to direct prompt action on the matter asking PTA to boost mobile signals on priority basis to minimize educational loss to students currently at homes and trying to study via internet.

Comments

comments