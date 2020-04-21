‘Those who will not wear masks in public to be quarantined’: Liaquat Shahwani

QUETTA: Expressing concerns over violation of lockdown and rising number locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Balochistan, the provincial government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday warned that those people who will not wear face masks in public will be quarantined, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Liaquat Shahwani urged the people to follow the safety instructions issued by the government to keep them and their families safe from the deadly virus.

He maintained that 486 cases of coronavirus were reported in the province thus far, adding that of them, 268 were locally transmitted.

The spokesperson said that the government will have no other option but to tighten the lockdown as people are not taking the safety instruction seriously.

Read More: Use of face masks declared mandatory in Balochistan

Earlier on April 18, the Balochistan government had declared wearing masks mandatory for the citizens in a move to control over the spread of coronavirus.

Balochistan governemnt spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani urged the citizens to wear mask or to cover their faces with any cloth in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

“This will help the government in controlling over the pandemic”, Shahwani had said and added that strict action would be taken, if any citizen was found violating the government orders.

