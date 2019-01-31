Weather forecast: Widespread rain expected in most country

KARACHI: Widespread rain is expected in most parts of the country as a westerly wave is likely to grip these areas tonight, according to the Pakistan Metrological Department.

Widespread rain-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Bannu, D.I.Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan, divisions, Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Naseerabad, Sibbi divisions), Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi), while at isolated places in Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions.

Snowfall is also expected over the hills in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, D.G.Khan divisions and Islamabad.

The weather turned cold after Karachi received light rain in different parts and its adjacent areas on Wednesday night.

According to the meteorological department, heavy rain was reported in Sohrab Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir, Lasbela, Patel Para, MA Jinnah Road, North Karachi, New Karachi and North Nazimabad. While other parts of the port city, including, Saddar, Golimar and Liaquatabad and adjoining areas received light rain which turned the weather chillier.

