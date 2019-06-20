Weather turns pleasant after light drizzle in parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Light drizzle in parts of Karachi on Thursday morning turned weather pleasant, reported ARY News.

It drizzled in several parts of the city, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Baloch Colony and Karsaz.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there are chances of drizzle with overcast skies during the day.

The temperature in the morning was recovered at 31 degrees Celsius with humidity level in the air 70 per cent.

The weather department said the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 36 degrees Celsius during the day. It said mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ.

However, rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours. However, rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Zhob, Sibbi, Hazara, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions and Kashmir.

