Weather to remain partly cloudy in Karachi, rain system subsides: PMD

KARACHI: The rainfall system over Karachi has subsided and the weather will remain partly cloudy with chances of drizzle at late night or early morning, Met Office said in its forecast on Wednesday.

The rainfall system in the Arabian Sea and in Indian Gujarat had caused the sea breeze to stop in Karachi, which will restore in the city after the weather system has subsided, weather forecast said.

A weather official had earlier said that in three to four days another potentially strong rainy system would reach Karachi while predicting an extended monsoon in Pakistan.

Maximum temperature will remain between 32 – 34 Celsius in Karachi on Wednesday, with 60-80 percent humidity, according to the weather report.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country on Wednesday (today). However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.

Yesterday rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at one or two places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Makran, Karachi and Sukkur divisions.

Mandi Bahauddin in Punjab received 16mm rainfall yesterday, while in Sindh Karachi received 04mm rain at University Road and Jinnah Terminal and 01mm in Sukkur. in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 04mm rainfall at Drosh and in Balochistan 03mm rain received at Lasbella.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz on Monday said that the monsoon season in the country is expected to continue till September 30.

He also said that in three to four days another potentially strong downpour system would reach Karachi.

Comments

comments