Weather turns pleasant as rain lashes parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Large swathes of Karachi experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday evening.

There was heavy precipitation in multiple parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, Defence, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, and Golimar.

There were reports of multiple roads and low-lying areas submerged by rainwater.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, monsoon currents are penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

The weather department said rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta divisions today.

Rain is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Isolated showers are also expected at few places in Lower Sindh, Kalat division, central and southern Punjab.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Comments

comments