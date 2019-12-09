More than 800,000 websites blocked over objectionable content, PTA tells Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: A total of 830,000 websites have been blocked for containing pornographic content, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman informed the Senate’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Monday.

He told the committee, which met with PPP Senator Rubina Khalid in the chair in Islamabad, that as many as 2,364 websites carrying child pornographic content were blocked on the basis of information shared by Interpol.

The PTI chairman said videos containing child pornography are available on the dark web that a commoner can’t access.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials briefed the panel on cases related to child pornography saying the agency has thus far registered a total of fourteen such cases with enquires into five of them being conducted.

They said they take action whenever they receive any such complaint as they can’t act on their own.

The committee directed FIA to put forth suggestions for bringing amendments to the law.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed asked the agency to simplify the procedure for filing of complaints against offences involving child pornography.

Rubina Khalid was of the view that the poor are coerced into hushing up such cases. She stressed that there should be no room for pardoning the offenders in such cases.

