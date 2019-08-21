Wedding bells for Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar?

Owing to a wedding card which went viral, rumours are afloat that hearthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi is getting married to Naimal Khawar. But, is he really?

According to the invitation which is making rounds on social media, the Nikkah ceremony will be held on August 25, Sunday followed by a reception on August 26, Monday.

But both the actors haven’t confirmed or denied the reports so far.

The Main Hoon Shahid Afridi actor’s fans are however quite excited and were quick to react by trending #HamzaAliAbbasi on Twitter.

Born in Peshawar, Naimal made her acting debut with a film in 2017 and is currently starring in a TV drama. She is a visual artist and painter.

Meanwhile, Hamza has many popular films to his credit including Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani . He has acted across different mediums⁠—theatre, drama and films.

The duo were earlier seen together at an art exhibition where Naimal displayed her beautiful paintings and many actors including Hamza showed up to support her work.

