Mental health hospital turned into wedding venue in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Amid strict lockdown measures, a wedding ceremony was organised in the premises of the Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry, commonly known as Giddu Bandar mental hospital, in Hyderabad which was attended by more than 200 guests, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that ‘an employee’ made arrangements in the premises of the mental health hospital, violating the government’s restrictions due to coronavirus and even standard operating procedures (SOPs) by inviting hundreds of guests in the wedding event.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A huge tent was established in the ground of the Giddu Bandar’s main building, whereas, the lavish event was reportedly attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, staffers and others.

When contacted by ARY News, the hospital’s in-charge showed unawareness about the arrangement of a wedding event besides assuring to hold an inquiry into the ‘allegations’.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had imposed Section 144 across the province and asked citizens to adopt precautionary measures in order to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the provincial government had recently extended the lockdown measures till August 15 in view of the number of COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions defined by the government’s orders have not only restricted the parks, marriage halls, shrines and other public places to reopen but also barred any kind of public gatherings and inter-provincial transport services across the province.

