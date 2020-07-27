WATCH: Wedding couple crosses flooded river by excavator

A Chinese couple had to face a strange situation when heavy rains wrecked havoc in the area and the sole bridge on the river was washed away in flash flood on their wedding day.

According to the details, the couple, along with a wedding processing, was on their way to tie the knot at a religious place in their town in Hubei province when they came to know that the only connecting bridge in their area was swept away.

Instead of returning back, the couple decided to cross the river what may come. Meanwhile, they saw an excavator clearing landslides and requested the driver to help them cross the river which the latter accepted.

The excavator then spun back round to carry the couple from one river bank to the other.

Few of the wedding guests also crossed the river by excavator and attended the ‘unforgettable’ marriage ceremony held on the other side of the river.

