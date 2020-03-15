Wedding Halls Association endorses decision of halls closure in Karachi

KARACHI: The wedding hall owners in Karachi have decided to endorse the National Security Committee and Sindh government’s decision about the closure of wedding halls to prevent coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The marriage hall owners have installed banners outside the halls regarding the closure.

The president All Karachi Marriage Halls Association said we would implement the decision, though it will create financial loss to them, but it is a matter of human lives.

“Health is wealth. The virus is damaging businesses across the world, what can we do about it.”

More than 400 marriage halls will remain close in the metropolitan city amid coronavirus fears.

Yesterday, the Sindh government had announced to close all wedding halls, shrines and festivals across the province for three weeks.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in Sindh Task Force meeting chaired by Chief Murad Ali Shah, Advisor to CM on Law Murtaza Wahab had said the provincial govt has decided to immediately close all marriage halls and shrines for three weeks following the decisions taken in National Security Council (NSC) meeting.

He had said that besides a ban on wedding halls and shrines, the cinemas across the province will also remain closed for three weeks. Murtaza Wahab said that Siddh govt is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

