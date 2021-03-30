PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has imposed a ban on all indoor and outdoor gatherings including marriages from March 31, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the provincial administration here on Tuesday, wedding ceremonies have been banned in 15 cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cities include Peshawar, Swabi, Kohat, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Abbottabad, Malakand, Bajur, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and other cities.

The move came after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on March. 28 banned both indoor and outdoor gatherings across the country.

A special session of the NCOC with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair took stock of the current Covid-19 situation. It ordered that “all kind of gatherings (indoor/outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect.”

“This will include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events,” the NCOC cleared.

Pakistan Covid cases

Pakistan has recorded a steep rise in COVID-19 infections and mortalities as 100 more patients have died of coronavirus during the past 24 hours and 4,084 new cases were recorded.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 100 more lives and 4,084 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 48,566 and the positivity rate stood at 8.82 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,269 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,153,364 since the first case was reported.

Comments

comments