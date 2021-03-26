Weekly inflation up 0.61 per cent

ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation for the combined group in the period ended on 25th of March increased by 0.61 per cent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) is calculated on the basis of the prices of 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

According to the data, the prices of tomatoes were increased by 20 per cent, Chicken (8.81%), Bread (1.64%), Bananas (1.55%) and Wheat Flour Bag (1.01%), with joint impact of (0.53%) into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.61%).

On the other hand, decrease was observed in the prices of Garlic (8.12%), Onions (2.27%), Potatoes (1.98%),

Earlier on March 13, the government’s measures to control inflation bearing fruit as the weekly inflation for the combined group during the week ended on March 11 had fallen by 0.57 per cent.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), items that had recorded a decrease in their weekly prices included garlic (6.6pc), chicken (2.9pc), onions (0.9pc), gur (0.6pc), and pulse masoor (0.4pc).

Among non-food items, prices of electricity had been decreased by 9pc and LPG 2.1pc during the week.

