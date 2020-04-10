ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation ended April 09 for the combined consumption group witnessed a decrease of 8.2 percent as compared to the previous week, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar taking to Twitter said that the latest weekly Sensitive Price Indicator down to 8.2% this week.

“Inflation continues to fall. Latest weekly SPI down to 8.2% this week. The year on year SPI was above 20% in mid-January,” he said.

Inflation continues to fall. Latest weekly spi down to 8.2% this week. The year on year spi was above 20% in mid January. So the rate of inflation for essential products used by common citizens has fallen to less than half in the last 3 months — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 10, 2020

Asad Umar further said that the rate of inflation for essential products used by common citizens has fallen to less than half in the last 3 months.

Governor State Bank Reza Baqir last month said that there are clear indicators of the economy improving further in the months to come which will surely bring down the rate of inflation.

He revealed that during the past 7 months, the current account deficit of the country has seen significant improvement along with trade deficit improvement.

Comments

comments