Weekly SPI inflation up 0.98 percent

KARACHI: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 09, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.98 percent.

According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 11.02 percent.

During the week, prices of 11 items decreased, 18 items increased while that of 22 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included bananas, moong pulse, cooking oil, wheat flour, masoor pulse, LPG cylinder, vegetable ghee (loose and tin), mash pulse, garlic and rice.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included tomatoes, onions, chilies, eggs, potatoes, sugar, long cloth, shirting, georgette, chicken, beef, milk (fresh), lawn, mutton, toilet soap, rice (Basmati broken), gur and gram pulse.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included bread, curd, milk (powdered), mustard oil, salt, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.

