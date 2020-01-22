Channelizing philanthropic efforts for welfare of needy: President Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need to properly channelize the philanthropic efforts for the welfare of the people.

He said this while chairing a presentation by Managing Director, Pakistan Bait ul Maal, Aun Abbas Bappi in Islamabad.

Appreciating the tremendous philanthropic work being done in Pakistan, the President underlined the need to bolster the endeavours for the protection and care of orphans and people with disabilities and empowerment of women, especially in the erstwhile FATA.

The President also launched Pakistan Bait ul Maal’s mobile app for people with disabilities.

Yesterday, Addressing the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conclave 2020 in Islamabad on Tuesday, President Arif Alvi said the world leaders consider Pakistan as an emerging power because of its geo-strategic location and the human resource dividend.

The President, however, stressed the need for promoting domestic investment in order to further encourage foreign investment.

Arif Alvi said instead of exporting our raw and skilled manpower abroad, our focus should be to harness their talent at home by providing them with the job opportunities.

The President noted that the government handled the issues of trade and current account deficits with the support of masses.

He said the interest rate cannot be cut down without checking inflation. He said the Prime Minister is now regularly chairing meetings to check the inflation.

