Welfare trust offers cooperation in PM’s ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Saylani Welfare Trust on Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and offered its cooperation in expanding Ehsaas initiative of ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ to various areas of the country, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan appreciated the services of the trust in Ehsas Langar Khanas and Koi Bhookha Na Soye programme and assured the delegation of all possible facilitation from the government to expand this initiative.

The delegation comprised Bashir Farooq, Afzal Chamdia, Manzar Alim, Farrukh Ameen, Yousaf Lakhani and others.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that he had full faith in people to help make the government’s “Koi Bhoka Na Soye” programme a success like they generously helped make Shaukat Khanum a success.

Addressing a ceremony held to mark expansion of the “Koi Bhoka Na Soye” (No one goes to bed hungry) programme to three cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar, he had said the have-nots will benefit from it.

“The philanthropists can help the government in expanding this programme,” the PM had said.

