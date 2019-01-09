Well-equipped, competent army deters war, guarantees peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that a well-equipped, well-trained and professionally competent army deters war and guarantees peace, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited formations of Bahawalpur Corps during winter collective training and witnessed manoeuvre of mechanised formation as part of Defensive Corps’ operations against conventional threat.

COAS visited formations of Bahawalpur Corps during winter collective training.Witnessed manoeuvre of mechanised formation as part of defensive Corps’ operations against conventional threat.COAS expressed satisfaction on high standards of training & operational preparedness.(1/2). pic.twitter.com/cbC1mPZ99R — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 9, 2019

Later, the COAS visited positions of an infantry formation in Fort Abbas Sector along eastern border and expressed satisfaction on high standards of training and operational preparedness.

While interacting with the officers and troops, COAS appreciated their high morale. COAS said, “Pakistan is a peace loving country, looks forward to peace within and peace without in line with the vision of father of the nation

He remarked that Pakistan Army is one such force which has become battle hardened through its combat experience against terrorism.

Commander Bahawalpur Corps and Inspector General Training and Evaluation accompanied by the COAS.

