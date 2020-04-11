We’re coming: Saba Qamar warns her hacker

Prominent actor Saba Qamar’s manager recently took to social media to share that the actress’ phone was hacked.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Meesha Cheema explained what exactly happened. After receiving 10 phone calls from Saba’s number but hearing a young man on the other end of the line, the manager immediately called the actor to ask her if she had gone out recently.

The man kept asking Meshal if she knew someone named Mishi. She was suspicious and asked him how he found Saba’s phone to which he responded that the actress had forgotten it in the park when she went for a run. He hung up later.

The manager has doubts that her client’s phone was hacked using the Houseparty app, which has become quite popular during the lockdown as it allows people to stay connected.

As the app grows in popularity, more of it’s privacy concerns come to light after several people complained about being hacked on Twitter.

Later, the actor and manager shared an update with fans and told them that they had contacted the FIA’s cybercrime cell to help them in finding the hacker.

“We are coming after you, wherever you are,” Meshal gave a message to hacker in a video she posted.

Saba even dedicated a song from Bollywood film Gangs of Wassaypur, ‘Teri Keh Ke Lunga’ to that “loser”.

