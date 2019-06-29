West Indies fans chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ to silence Indian crowd

During India vs West Indies World Cup encounter on Thursday , the Caribbean fans caught everyone’s attention as they were seen chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

Isn’t it surprising to hear Pakistan Zindabad in a game which doesn’t feature the men in green? India dominated the match and their fans outnumbered the support for men in maroon at Old Trafford, Manchester. As Virat Kohli’s team neared victory, the stadium was abuzz with support for India.

People of West Indies know how to troll Indians- #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/XKmhDocv3i — Riaz Ali Turi (@RiazToori) June 29, 2019

On the hand hand, West Indies’ fans were clearly not happy and started chanting Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan) to silence the Indian crowd. The video of which went viral on social media.

India defeated West Indies by 125 runs ending their World Cup hopes.

