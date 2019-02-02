West Indies women cricket team given a dinner by IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam

KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) Syed Kaleem Imam, on Saturday, gave a dinner in the honour of women cricket team of West Indies, here at the Central Police Office (CPO), ARY News reported.

Zonal DIGs and other officers of police were also present at this occasion.

IGP Imam expressed his happiness on West Indian women team’s Pakistan visit, saying that West Indies team had come to Pakistan when all other international teams had refused to play in Pakistan.

IGP Imam said that the police was committed to provide full security to the guest team so that they could play with a peace of mind.

Speaking at this occasion, West Indian captain Merissa Aguilleira said that her team enjoyed playing in Pakistan and playing here was a great experience for them.

She said that all of the teammates would like to visit Pakistan and play gain.

West Indies women team is visiting Pakistan for a three-match T20 series. Played in Karachi, two matches, and thus the series, were won by the visiting team, whereas the final match of T20 series will be played tomorrow at Southend Club Cricket Stadium.

The three-match ODI series will be played between the two teams from February 7 to 11 in Dubai.

