What facilities will Nawaz Sharif get inside prison?

ISLAMABAD: Convicted in Al-Azizia graft reference, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been sentenced to seven years in jail, will be given the better class in prison, as per an official press release of Punjab home department.

The supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) will be provided with a mattress, table and two chairs, newspaper and a TV inside the jail room, according to the official statement issued yesterday.

Using utensils from home, inside the barrack, will also be allowed to the former three-time premier.

In the notification, it was said that Nawaz Sharif will get the facilities under the Pakistan prison rules 1978, rule no 242.

The PML-N leader has been shifted today to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail amid tight security.

The criminal was initially taken to Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail where he spent a night and afterwards, he was flown to Lahore in a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight (PK-615) from Islamabad International Airport earlier in the morning.

Yesterday, shortly after the pronouncement of verdict in corruption references, Sharif’s legal counsel Khawaja Haris pleaded the accountability court judge Arshad Malik to shift the convict from Adiala to Lahore jail, since his family resides in Lahore.

