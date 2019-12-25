WhatsApp is finally rolling out the much-awaited Dark Mode feature and reportedly some of its users have already tested it.

In the latest reports posted by WABetaInfo report, a blog that tracks WhatsApp developments, the Facebook-owned social messaging app is working on rolling out the dark mode. However, the feature is ready for some users who are using the Android Beta version of the app.

It is also important to know that the Dark Mode feature is still under development and the official release of the same is not yet announced.

Additionally, the iOS dark theme is also nearly set for release. However, in a tweet shared by the blog, it reveals the gradual roll out of the Dark Mode feature for its iOS users, but it is still under process and unstable.

“It’s something that WhatsApp can fix in 15 minutes,” the site explained. “The real problem is that we don’t know when they will do.”

The update is designed to reduce screen glare by replacing the light-coloured background and message bubbles with darker colours.

Dark mode makes it easier to few messages in low light conditions, while also preventing the app from draining as much battery.

Many other popular apps already include the feature, including the Facebook-owned Messenger app.

Some WhatsApp users have already figured out a way to unlock the highly anticipated feature by exploiting a bug within the Android app.

The method was widely shared across social media in early December, which involves sending a YouTube link to a contact within the app.

