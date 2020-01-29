WhatsApp all set to roll out Dark Mode feature for iPhone users

After WhatsApp finally launched the much-anticipated Dark Mode feature to its Android users, the Facebook-owned app has announced to launch feature for iOS users soon.

WhatsApp has said that it will launch dark mode feature for its iPhone users with the launch of an update for the beta version on Google play platform, according to wabetainfo.com.

The latest WhatsApp beta update 2.20.20.17 is out for iOS and it shows a default dark splash screen. The Splash screen is essentially let users see the WhatsApp logo whenever they open the app on their iPhones. Earlier, it used to only splash in white.

Read More: WhatsApp rolls out Dark Mode feature for Android

Apart from that, WhatsApp has also tweaked the forward button symbol in the latest iOS Beta version. Additionally, the group and profile icons were updated too, supporting dark colors.

How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android

Download the WhatsApp beta APK [APK Mirror] on your phone. Open your phone’s Files app and then tap the downloaded APK file and later tap ‘Continue’ on the warning. Tap Install and let it do its thing. Once the installation has completed, open WhatsApp and tap the triple-dot icon in the top-right. Then tap Settings. Tap Chats and you’ll see an option for Theme. Tap it. Now you can pick whether you want light or dark mode. Select Dark and then confirm the setting. Enjoy new dark mode!

Comments

comments