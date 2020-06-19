WhatsApp down: Users report problem with messaging app on Android, iOS

Hundreds of users around the world have reported technical issues with the popular messaging app, WhatsApp, since the last few hours.

According to reports, the users were facing issues in ‘last seen’ online status both on Android and iOS operating systems. Whereas, some users reported problems in some of the privacy settings.

An independent outage monitor Down Detector also reported a spike in complaints about the Facebook-owned messaging app after the registration of more than 4,000 reports regarding WhatsApp outage.

Out of those affected, about 70% are having problems with the WhatsApp last seen feature while 24 per cent are having connection issues from India to United Kingdom (UK). However, the majority of the users were able to exchange messages on the app despite the technical issues.

A user wrote on Twitter, “Last seen, typing, and online” removed.”

Another user on Twitter compared the technical glitch to messaging on the app like someone lacks sight, saying, “Me on #WhatsApp right now.”

However, many users have posted messages on Twitter that the issue has been resolved.

