WhatsApp to soon allow more than four users in group call

In an effort to facilitate people amid global coronavirus outbreak, WhatsApp is all set to introduce a new feature allowing more than four users to join a single video or audio call.

According to WABetainfo, the latest android beta version of WhatsApp contains code suggesting that users with the latest version of the app will be able to hold calls with more people.

There is not a specific number given, although WABetaInfo says it will be an even number, adding that the new feature will be available withing the next weeks.

You’ll be able to get in touch with your family and friends better, thanks to the new group call limit, available within the next weeks.

This is the best decision taken by @WhatsApp: we can stay safe at home, but we can meet virtually more people we love though WhatsApp 💚. #RT https://t.co/M0DsObrTmS — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 16, 2020

WhatsApp had introduced audio and video calls two years ago which has a four-user limit.

It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of people are working from home across the world and had to rely on video calling apps since many counties had imposed lockdown. These allow up to 250 users to participate at once, although some of them require paid subscriptions.

