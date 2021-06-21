WhatsApp to let you use app on multiple devices sans internet connection

WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging applications in the world, is going to roll out a new feature that will let you use the app on multiple devices without an active Internet connection.

With the multi-device feature which is said to be under development you will be able to use WhatsApp account on multiple devices, without requiring an Internet connection on your main device.

Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart confirmed to WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks Android beta software updates, that multi-device is coming within two months. To ensure a good product, it might take a bit long.

Here are some key details you need to know

Linked devices can work without an active Internet connection on the main device.

You can link up to four devices to your WhatsApp account

WhatsApp will allow the chat history migration between iOS and Andriod. WhatsApp always requires to update the app before starting the migration.

Multi-device will be released as beta feature to people that want to try it, and it will be initially optional

Voice and video calls work across linked devices

You cannot message or call people that have an outdated WhatsApp version installed.

