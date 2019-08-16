WhatsApp Web to get two new features soon

Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp is currently working on new features for WhatsApp Web.

As per the latest report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on improving the chat User Interface with the introduction of the album and grouped stickers. Here is the gist about the upcoming features.

Albums

The albums feature for WhatsApp Web will group photos and videos in a single bubble in order to save space in the chat screen. This new feature has been available on Android and iOS since last year and now WhatsApp is working to bring it to WhatsApp Web.

Grouped Stickers

It is an extension of the Album feature as it clubs together two stickers in a single row. Senders don’t have to do anything special for that as when they send two stickers they will simply be grouped together in a row.

WhatsApp Web was officially announced on January 2015 by Jan Koum one of the co-founders of WhatsApp on his Facebook Page. Initially, WhatsApp Web was only available to Android, BlackBerry, and Windows Phone users and then, later on, they added support for iOS.

