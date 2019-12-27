Whatsapp to unveil a plethora of new handy features in 2020

It looks all but certain that you’ll find get Dark Mode, plus a brand new feature that will expose fake “catfish” contacts trying to hoodwink you in the year 2020.

WhatsApp Dark Mode

The tool expected to launch in the coming months inverts the colours of your screen to create a darker theme for messaging in the dark.

Developers hope the change, which you’ll have the option to switch on or off, will reduce the strain on your eyes after lots of screen time.

And if the latest rumours are to be believed, dark mode will also help you squeeze every minute out of your battery life.

You’ll have the option to link it up to your phone’s Battery Saver mode, reports WABetaInfo.

The site has an impressive track record for WhatsApp leaks, regularly digging into the app’s code to uncover new features.

In Dark Mode, WhatsApp has a black background with white text on top.

The regular display version is the opposite of this with the white background creating a lot of light.

The highly anticipated feature is expected to improve user experience and reduce battery consumption.

The feature has previously been spotted in several beta versions of the iOS and Android apps.

It’s important to note that the newly found Battery Saver option will only work if your phone has an OLED screen.

WhatsApp catfish-exposing ‘reverse image search’

Catfishing could become a thing of the past as WhatsApp is reportedly creating a reverse image searching ability for the app.

The new ‘Search by Image’ feature is not available yet as it is still being tested but people who sign up to be a WhatsApp beta tester may eventually get access to it.

The feature will allow users to click on images they are sent over WhatsApp and search them in Google to verify their source.

This could help to reduce the spread of fake news as well as making it harder for people to catfish others by using images that are not of them.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.73 is said to be the version of the messaging tool being tested for its ability to carry out reverse Google image searches directly from the app.

The app uses Google Custom Search to give it search engine capabilities.

WhatsAll self-destructing messages

WhatsApp has also built a feature that seedy cheating lovers are sure to enjoy – self-destructing messages.

The app is testing a new type of message that automatically deletes itself to stop prying eyes from snooping on your chats.

First cooked up by Snapchat and later “nicked” by Instagram, the auto-deleting post allows users to set a time limit for how long their messages show.

It helps keep chats truly private, as your conversations are hidden even if someone knows the passcode to your phone.

WhatsApp is now trialling its own version of Android, according to reliable leakers at WAbetaInfo.

The site trawls the code of early versions of WhatsApp to find upcoming features ahead of time.

While it’s not currently available to everyone, WhatsApp is testing the feature on a small group of users. It will likely roll it out to everyone at a later date.

The new tool was called “Disappearing messages” when it first emerged, according to WABetaInfo.

