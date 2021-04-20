WhatsApp Pink: This app could steal data, gain access to phones

Cybersecurity experts have warned users about a malicious app that could steal data once installed and allow hackers to gain access to phones.

Some users have received a message that contains a link and pretends to provide the existing WhatsApp experience in a pink colour and bring new features.

The link leads to a page with an option to download the malicious WhatsApp Pink app on their phones instead of bringing any changes to the original WhatsApp.

Rajshekhar Rajaharia, a cybersecurity researcher, in a tweet informed about the circulation of WhatsApp Pink. He shared a couple of screenshots showing how the app imitates the interface of WhatsApp to trap users.

A Delhi police inspector informed Rajaharia about WhatsApp Pink after he spotted the circulation of its message in one of the police groups on WhatsApp.

“Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging,” WhatsApp said in a statement sent to a media outlet.

“On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block contact.”

