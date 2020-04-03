Here is how you can read WhatsApp texts without causing blue ticks

A recent iPhone lets its users read WhatsApp messages without causing a blue tick to appear for the sender.

Reading a text on the popular messaging app usually causes a blue tick, alerting the sender that his or her text has been read. But, iPhone users can read messages without even the sender knowing and causing these ticks.

Most people use Airplane Mode to avoid “read receipts”. This method shuts off data so the sender’s WhatsApp won’t know whether or not his or her test has been read, but as soon as Airplane Mode is turned off, the blue ticks appear, meaning the recipient have to stay offline.

One can also turn off read receipts entirely, but then he/she won’t get to see them from other users.

However, there is a method that works even better than both these tricks and doesn’t require any setting changes.

This trick only works if you don’t have WhatsApp open when the text arrives. And you also need to ensure you’ve updated your iPhone to iOS 13.

A notification appears on lock screen when a message comes through. Then press down for slightly longer than usual on the message on the screen, and the full text will appear.

You can scroll up and down the message in full, even if it’s very long.

Importantly, reading this notification won’t trigger the blue ticks. You’ll need to make sure you don’t swipe away your text notification. If you do swipe it away, you won’t be able to snoop on the text.

This works on any device that can upgrade to iOS 13, including iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

