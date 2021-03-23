WhatsApp will not work on these smartphones

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has sent an update which indicates the messaging app will no longer work on several Android and Apple phones except the compatible smartphones.

It was stated in the updated FAQ section on WhatsApp’s website that the app would only be compatible with phones running the Android 4.0.3 operating system or newer and iPhones running on iOS 9 or newer.

The iPhone 4 and earlier models including the iPhone 4s will not support the messaging app soon and users will now need an iPhone 5 or later model to use it following the latest update.

The users of iOS 9 will not be able to use WhatsApp as iOS 10 will be required for using the encrypted chat service.

Models 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6, and 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 10. Moreover, 6S, 6S Plus and the first-generation iPhone SE, are the last to support the latest version of the newly released iOS 14.

The users can check their phones whether they are compatible to use WhatsApp by tapping Settings > General > Information in order to find the current software version on your iPhone. Whereas, Android users go to Settings > About Phone to find out the current OS version running on their smartphone.

