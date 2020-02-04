Wheat flour crisis: LHC seeks details of registered flour mills in Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought record of registered wheat flour mills in Punjab from the provincial Food Department till February 6, ARY News reported.

The court was hearing case related to shortage of wheat and its flour in the province.

The director Food Department after being summoned by the LHC, apprised the bench that the department was ready to provide wheat to flour mills at the rate of rs.1375.

The court directing the flour mills association to file their response in the case ordered the concerned authorities to provide details of registered flour mills in the province.

Further hearing into the case was adjourned till February 6.

Earlier on January 22, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had issued notices to the federal and provincial authorities on a petition challenging a recent hike in prices of wheat flour.

On Jan 20, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved import of 300,000 tons of wheat to cater to wheat shortage in the country. The approval came at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh in Islamabad.

The Economic Coordination Committee was informed that the first shipment of wheat is likely to arrive in the country by 15th of next month.

