White hair? Here’s what you can do

White hair is a characteristic of aging, but colorless hair strands can appear at any age.

Premature whitening of hair is quite common nowadays and if you are struggling with it, here’s how you can reduce white hair by making this serum at home.

Ingredients:

1tbsp water of desi garlic

1tbsp cumin (zeera)

3tbsp zinc syrup or zinc dissolvable tablet

Neurobian vitamin B1 B6 B12 injection

1/2 tsp of mustard oil

1 vitamin E capsule

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to make a serum.

How to use:

Put it overnight on your hair and wash it in the morning with shampoo.

Benefit:

In 30 to 90 days, white hair will shed in the falling phase. This serum will also help with re-pigmentation. It will restore grey hair back to black.

Expert Dr.Batool shared on Good Morning Pakistan that apart from following this remedy, intake of Vitamin B12 is important for making colour pigment and melanin. Vitamin B12 is naturally found in animal products, including fish, meat, poultry, eggs, breakfast cereal, milk, and milk products.

She also said apple, cherry and strawberry contain the vitamin and everyone should eat atleast five to six daily.

Comments

comments