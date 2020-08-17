WHO to allocate $1mn to curb spread of contagious diseases in Pakistan: Dr Palitha

LAHORE: The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) head of Pakistan mission Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala on Monday announced that his organization will allocate one million dollars to curb the spread of contagious diseases in the country, ARY News reported.

Dr Palitha Gunarathna made the announcement during a meeting with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in Lahore today.

The WHO representative said that they will provide training to the technical staff of the project in the United States (US).

On the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the Punjab government will establish control centers across the province to contain the spread of infectious diseases. She said that they will also hold set up a new Research and Development department for this purpose.

Earlier on July 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a video conference with Director General World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom to discuss the global coronavirus pandemic.

While noting progress made by Pakistan in containing the spread of virus, WHO DG had hailed the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan in fighting the pandemic.

PM Imran Khan had appreciated the support extended by WHO to the international community including Pakistan to fight COVID-19.

