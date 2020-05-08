WHO cautions against use of Madagascar’s herbal coronavirus ‘cure’

Expressing concerns over Madagascar’s herbal coronavirus ‘cure’, the World Health Organization (WHO) said there is no proof that the potion is effective against the COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference, WHO’s regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti called for clinical trials of the herbal drink which is said to prevent and cure COVID-19, adding that its scientific evidence had not been established.

He said, “We are advising the government of Madagascar to take this product through a clinical trial and we are prepared to collaborate with them.” The director said that its scientific evidence had not been established.

“We would caution and advise countries against adopting a product that has not been through clinical tests for safety and efficacy.”

Moeti said that they were concerned about the impact that COVID-19 will have on the ability of African countries to progress towards universal health coverage.

“We know that to stop the spread of this virus, key public health measures need to be in place in every community… even where cases have not been reported, readiness capacities should be prepositioned.”

The WHO official said, “It’s not a matter of simply today we have lockdowns and tomorrow everything is opened up. It has to be gradual with the most essential parts of the economy being opened up first.”

