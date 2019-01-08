WHO chief declares Pakistan’s visit ‘very successful’

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday said that his visit to Pakistan remained very successful.

Addressing a joint press conference accompanied by Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani, the WHO chief appreciated the extraordinary efforts of the Pakistan government for polio eradication and health care services.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the government is fully committed to make Pakistan a polio free state. The WHO chief said that he discussed health challenges with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that he wanted to further increase cooperation with Pakistan.

He said that the government was taking solid steps for the betterment health facilities in the country. The WHO chief backed the imposition of health tax on tobacco products. He termed 2019 as year of nursing. He said that Pakistan was currently facing lack of nurses and added that 0.5 million more nurses need in the country.

On the occasion, Aamer Mehmood Kiani said that the government is undertaking major reforms in the health sector which would bring significant betterment in health care of the people.

The minister said, “We are preparing a comprehensive program on stunted growth in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

