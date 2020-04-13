WHO provides coronavirus testing machines, kits to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Extending cooperation in expediting fight against COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday handed over coronavirus testing machines and kits to Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a global health body’s spokesperson, the WHO provided the country with 1500 rapid point-of-care (POC) testing kits along with giving away 1000 testing machines.

The WHO also provided 15,000 virus transport medium (VTM) kits that would be used to procure samples of the virus patients.

Addressing an event where the equipment was handed over, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said that the country was working alongside the WHO to fight against coronavirus.

“The world health body is extending its complete cooperation,” he said adding that there was no shortage of the personal protective equipment in the country.

Read More: Chairman NDMA rules out shortfall of testing kits, machines in Pakistan

He said that they were providing doctors and paramedical staff with the equipment on priority basis. “We could provide 100,000 PPE to hospitals across the country daily,” the PDMA chairman said.

We have reached the capacity to conduct 52,000 tests on daily basis, he said.

WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said that they would continue to extend their cooperation towards the country in fighting COVID-19. “Pakistan authorities acted on time to prevent the virus outbreak,” he said while lauding the government’s efforts.

Comments

comments