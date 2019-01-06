WHO DG arrives in Pakistan to attend polio donors conference  

ISLAMABAD: World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit to attend the polio donors conference, said sources.

The WHO director general would participate in polio donors conference scheduled on January 7 in Islamabad and would hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high officials during his visit, the sources added.

The WHO DG would also visit polio emergency operation center. It is the first ever visit of Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to Pakistan.

Officials from the health ministry would brief the participants of donors conference about the measures taken against the disease and the next three years requirements to eradicate polio from the country, said the sources.

The donors conference would be held on January-7 at the PM House in Islamabad. Representatives of Saudi Arabia, Japan, Canada, United Kingdom, WHO, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will participate in the conference.

Comments

comments