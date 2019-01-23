ISLAMABAD: The hearing of Khadija stabbing case is underway in the Supreme Court, reported ARY News.

The victim Khadija Siddique and the accused Shah Hussain are appearing before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa who is hearing an appeal f the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision to acquit Hussain.

During the hearing, Justice Khosa remarked, “why was the accused nominated after five days of the incident despite the fact that Khadija knew the culprit well as he was her class fellow.”

In response, her counsel said she was not conscious after being assaulted. “Shah Hussain only attacked and driver remained unharmed during the incident,” the lawyer added.

Khadija’s sister was in a conscious state during the entire scene. “Then why the identification process of the culprit was overdue?”

The top judge added that if Khadija’s sister was in a conscious state during the entire scene then why did the identification process take time?

The prosecution lawyer contended before the court that according to doctors, Khadija was in a critical condition and the investigation officer could not record her statement.

“It is certain that Khadija was speaking at the hospital and she did inform doctors that the assailant was a boy,” the CJP replied. “There was no wound on her neck’s other side.”

The chief justice further questioned, “how deep are Khadija’s wounds?”, to which her counsel replied saying, “12 wounds were two centimeters deep.”

Khadija’s counsel also relayed to the court that doctors said she was in a critical condition. “Khadija was speaking in the hospital is a fact,” the CJP added. “The surgeon kicked the doctors out of the room when they started questioning Khadija.

Case background

Siddiqi, 24, was stabbed more than two dozen times on a busy Lahore Street while she was picking her six-year-old sister Sofia Siddiqui from school on May 3, 2016.

She was attacked by her class fellow Shah Hussain for reportedly rejecting a proposal. A Lahore judicial magistrate handed down seven-year rigorous imprisonment to Hussain after finding him guilty of attempted murder on July 29, 2017.

However, a sessions court in March 2018 set aside the minor penalties of the convict and commuted the sentenced to five years. Last year, the Lahore High Court acquitted the convict on lack of evidence.

Former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar subsequently took suo motu notice of the acquittal in June 2018 and forwarded the appeal to another two-member Supreme Court bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Enraged at the then chief justice’s taking cognizance of the matter, the accused’s father, an influential lawyer, had moved a resolution to the Lahore High Court Bar Association, demanding that the country’s top court make rules on suo motu powers.

Comments

comments