Widespread rain, thunderstorm expected in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted widespread rain and thunderstorm in various areas of the country on Wednesday.

The PMD said rain and thunderstorm were expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Bannu, D.I. Khan divisions, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D G Khan divisions and at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions during the next twelve hours.

Snowfall over hills is also expected in Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba, Upper Dir, Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during this period.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning:

Islamabad four degree centigrade, Lahore 12, Karachi 20, Peshawar 11, Quetta and Gilgit minus one, Murree one and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade.

The meteorological office on Monday had predicted another round of thundershowers and snowfall in different parts of the country from Feb 5.

The PMD had relayed that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country and another wave was likely to approach western parts of the country which was likely to grip upper parts on Feb 5. “Several areas will brace for another round of thundershowers and rainfall,” it had predicted.

The mercury further dropped in the region after rainfall in different cities of Balochistan.

