Widespread rain with thunderstorm expected in Balochistan, Sindh

KARACHI: Widespread rain with thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan and Sindh and isolated areas in Khyber Paktunkhawa and southern Punjab today.

Maximum temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning.

Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta fifteen,Muzaffarabad fourteen, Gilgit and Murree twelve degree centigrade.

Under the influence of a westerly wave presently affecting upper and central parts of the country rain or wind-thunderstorms are expected on Friday (today) at scattered places in all districts of Khyber Paktunkhawa, Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, while at isolated places in central and southern Balochistan and few districts of Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast.

North Khyber Paktunkhawa and south Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan also expected rainfall at isolated places tomorrow. Isolated hail-storm are also expected at few places.

The Met Office has also warned that the ongoing rainy spell in the country may trigger landslides in districts of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred on Thursday in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, most of Punjab districts, while at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner, Dir, Peshawar, Chitral, Bannu and D.I.Khan districts.

In Sindh Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Jacobabad districts received rains, while in Balochistan rainfall occurred at Lasbella, Kalat, Barkhan, Loralai, Ziarat and Gawadar districts.

