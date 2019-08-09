Widespread rains in Karachi, other parts of Sindh from today

KARACHI: Weather officials have forecast a cloudy and rainy weather in Karachi with chances of Thunderstorm during night, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Met office has forecast widespread monsoon rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from Friday night to Monday under the influence of monsoon low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that Karachi will receive light rainfall at scattered places today, while a heavy rainfall is expected in the city in morning or noon on Saturday.

This weather system is stronger than the previous rainy system, Sarfaraz said.

The official predicted that Karachi will receive rainfall on August 10 and 11.

According to weather forecast widespread rain or wind-thunderstorm is expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, and D.G khan divisions today, while at scattered places in Sukkur Larkana, Karachi, Nawabshah, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, and at isolated places in Quetta, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in D.G Khan, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions, the met office said.

Saturday is predicted to be a rainy day with thunderstorm in Karachi, weather office said.

The heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions, while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions during the period.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G.Khan divisions and Kashmir, while urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, weather forecast said.

Moreover, possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period, the weather department warned.

